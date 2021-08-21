PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.71 Million

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $201.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.47 million. PetIQ reported sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.70 million to $950.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $995.34 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,910. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.