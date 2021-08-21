Pete Thompson Sells 2,098 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.36 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

