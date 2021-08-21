Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.81-0.85 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.
Shares of WOOF traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.