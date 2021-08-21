Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

