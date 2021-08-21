PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

