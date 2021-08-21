Peony Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $45,633.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 19,581,770 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.