Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,912.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $34,912.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 19,792,730 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

