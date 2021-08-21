PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.69. PBF Energy shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 23,689 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 89,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

