PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.