Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Paysafe stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $71,180,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

