PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

