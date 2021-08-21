Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 331 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,819,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

