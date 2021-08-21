Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 306 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57.

