Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 154.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

