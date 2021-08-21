Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $445.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

