Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 91,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $109.34 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

