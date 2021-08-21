Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

