Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 210 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Shares of PINS opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

