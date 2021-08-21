Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.90. Patria Investments shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands.

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $822.31 million and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,022,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,054,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,388,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

