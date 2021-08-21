Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Park Aerospace worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $15.29 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

