Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

