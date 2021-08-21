Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Sells £32,294.56 in Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Shares of PCA opened at GBX 250.18 ($3.27) on Friday. Palace Capital Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.11. The stock has a market cap of £115.81 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.83%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

