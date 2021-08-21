Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 537.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $95.55 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

