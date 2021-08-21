Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $78.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

