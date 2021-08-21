Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) is 360 Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 339,264 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 198,165 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 833,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,844. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72.

