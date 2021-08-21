Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82.

