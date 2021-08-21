PAC Global Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.01490218 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

