Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

