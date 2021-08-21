Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 174.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $127.11.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

