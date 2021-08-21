Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 700.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

