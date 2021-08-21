Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

OTSKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.