Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $61,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,092. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.