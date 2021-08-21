OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

