OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

