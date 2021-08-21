Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

OCDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $101,705,000.

NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 240,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 68.69.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

