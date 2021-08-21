Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 59650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORKLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.