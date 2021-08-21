Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

