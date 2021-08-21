Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 71,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $949.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.