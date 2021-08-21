Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

