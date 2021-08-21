OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,594.58%. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

