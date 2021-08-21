Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

