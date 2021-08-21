Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

