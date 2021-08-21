Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.