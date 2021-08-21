Optimum Investment Advisors Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

