Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

