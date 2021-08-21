Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

