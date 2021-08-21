OptimizeRx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the average volume of 838 call options.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,749 shares of company stock worth $4,515,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $58.42 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

