OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $773,465.22 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $58.42 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

