OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.93

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.93 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 52.90 ($0.69). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 219,554 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £46.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.93.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

