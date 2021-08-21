Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 133,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

